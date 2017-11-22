SPORTS

NC State stuffs No. 2 Arizona 90-84 in Battle 4 Atlantis

(WTVD)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas --
Freshman Braxton Beverly scored a season-high 20 points and sparked the decisive late run that helped North Carolina State upset No. 2 Arizona 90-84 in Wednesday's first round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Allerik Freeman scored 24 points to lead the Wolfpack (5-0). But it was Beverly - who missed the first two games in an NCAA eligibility dispute tied to his attending summer courses at Ohio State before coming to N.C. State - who led the way in the critical moments.

Beverly hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:19 left, part of a stunning 13-1 run that put the Wolfpack up 86-76 with 1:48 left. He also hit six free throws and assisted on another basket during the spurt.

Allonzo Trier scored 24 of his 27 points after halftime for the Wildcats (3-1), while freshman Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 14 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: Coach Sean Miller's team is considered a Final Four favorite this season. This one will give him something to use as motivation going forward. While Arizona shot 47 percent and controlled the glass, the Wildcats struggled to contain dribble penetration. The Wildcats also made just 2 of 17 3-point attempts.

N.C. State: This was a huge win for first-year coach Kevin Keatts, who has installed an up-tempo style using a pressure defense. His team kept coming up with answers every time Arizona made a run to push back in control and, remarkably, never trailed by more than two points all game.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats will play the Northern Iowa-SMU loser in Thursday's consolation round.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack will play the Northern Iowa-SMU winner in Thursday's semifinals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsNC State Wolfpackcollege basketball
(Copyright ©2017 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
SPORTS
N.C. State stuns No. 2 Arizona 90-84 in Battle 4 Atlantis
Top recruit decommits from UNC, will consider NC State, others
Cam Newton explains decision to post police mug shot on Instagram
Everything you need to know about PK80
More Sports
Top Stories
Wake Co man kidnapped, forced to withdraw money from ATM
Wake County deputies respond to road rage shooting
I-Team: Farmers still high on hemp after first-year struggles
Raleigh trainer accused of inappropriately touching underage client
Images released of Cary pickpocket suspects
State cracks down on illicit massage parlors in Wake Co.
Raleigh clerk who beat alleged robber fired
74-year-old woman hit, killed in Lillington intersection
Show More
Did you 'like' Russian propaganda? Facebook will clue you in
Don't get fooled by fake Fingerlings
Official: Raleigh couple lies about lavish items stolen
Deer euthanized after getting stuck inside Durham mall
Apex mom says God protected her 4-year-old during crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
PHOTOS: 2017 AMAs red carpet fashion
More Photos