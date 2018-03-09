N.C. State received a grand jury subpoena to turn over records from the Southern District of New York on Jan. 17, Fred Demarest, a school basketball spokesman, confirmed to ABC11's Mark Armstrong on Friday.The school's Office of General Counsel received the request, which is in conjunction with the FBI's investigation into college basketball.The request, Demarest said, is for records and not to interview current staff members."We are 100 percent not involved in this," Keatts said at the time.However, Demarest said Friday that the school's Office of General Counsel did not inform the current staff about the subpoena."Coach Keatts was not contacted about and did not know about the subpoena when he addressed the issue in February," Demarest said.In September, 10 people, including four college basketball coaches, were arrested as part of the FBI's investigation into two pay-to-play schemes involving agents and college basketball coaches.In February, a Yahoo Sports report stated that half of the teams in the top 16 released by the NCAA tournament selection committee for this year's tournament "should be scared" about the FBI's next move in the probe.Yahoo then released a second report that included federal documents that said former NC State coach Mark Gottfried was in contact with Christian Dawkins, who was one of the 10 people arrested in the FBI's probe. Dawkins was also an associate of Andy Miller, a sports agent NC State had sent a disassociation letter to in 2012.First reported by the News and Observer: