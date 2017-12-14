SPORTS

NC State, UNC athletes collect toys for kids in need

Both NC State football and UNC basketball players spent some time this week collecting gifts for kids in need. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Both NC State football and UNC basketball players spent some time this week collecting gifts for kids in need.

The Wolfpack used the money they raised at men's and women's basketball games to go shopping.

They collected gifts for Toys For Tots.

The Marine Corps helped to load up the gifts.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The UNC basketball team used the money they raised from autographed basketballs.

Each player was given a wish list of two children, as well as an $80 spending limit per child.

This year, their gifts benefited the Me Fine Foundation, a group that helps families whose children are hospitalized at UNC and Duke hospitals.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsunc basketballNC State Wolfpacktoys for totsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rodgers set to return for pivotal game vs. Panthers
Run game remains Cam Newton's 'niche' for Panthers, QB says
Eastman speaks after NCCU promotion
Drive Shack plans to open in Raleigh
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman has wallet stolen, mystery shopper buys groceries
Raleigh police: Woman stole $135K from elderly roommate
Man arrested in shooting death of Halifax County toddler
Rabid coyote found near Bahama in Durham County
Franklin Co. father calling for changes to 'dangerous road'
Bike sharing companies create bicycle wars in Durham
FCC votes to undo sweeping 'net neutrality' rules
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Show More
4th indicted in Wake Register of Deeds embezzlement turns herself in
Two charged in Harnett County murder
Email scam targeting Hotmail users
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
More Photos