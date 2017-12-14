NC State, UNC athletes collect toys for kids in need

Both NC State football and UNC basketball players spent some time this week collecting gifts for kids in need.The Wolfpack used the money they raised at men's and women's basketball games to go shopping.They collected gifts for Toys For Tots.The Marine Corps helped to load up the gifts.The UNC basketball team used the money they raised from autographed basketballs.Each player was given a wish list of two children, as well as an $80 spending limit per child.This year, their gifts benefited the Me Fine Foundation, a group that helps families whose children are hospitalized at UNC and Duke hospitals.