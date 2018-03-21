  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS
espn

NC State's Yurtseven granted release and will explore professional options

Jeff Borzello
NC State sophomore center Omer Yurtseven has been granted his release and will explore his professional options.

Yurtseven will also consider transferring, according to the school.

"Omer and I had an opportunity to visit and he expressed his intentions to either pursue a professional career or consider transferring from NC State," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said in a statement. "Omer made incredible strides this year . . . We wish him continued progress and success in his future."

Yurtseven, a 7-foot native of Turkey, was one of the most improved players in the ACC this season. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds, while shooting 57.2 percent from the field. Yurtseven also blocked 1.8 shots. This is a significant increase from his freshman year numbers of 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Last year Yurtseven declared he would enter the NBA draft before deciding to withdraw his name.

Yurtseven had plenty of hype when he committed to NC State back in May 2016. He turned down professional opportunities to sign with the Wolfpack, and had gone for 91 points and 28 rebounds in a single game in Turkey.

He had to sit out the first nine games of his freshman season after receiving money from his Turkish club team, Fenerbahce.

Related Topics:
sportsespnacctransferomer yurtsevenreleaseturkeywolfpacknc state wolfpackfenerbahcenbamens college basketball
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Nyheim Hines unveils all his secrets on social media chat
Hurricanes hope to stay alive vs. Coyotes
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Surprising Syracuse takes on ACC rival Duke
Rubin group that could include Curry now out on Panthers
More Sports
Top Stories
Warrant: Raleigh baby was smoking marijuana on Facebook video
Clayton Animal Hospital worker accused of credit card fraud
Unarmed man killed by police who fired 20 rounds at him
Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody
Police: Bombing suspect left taped 'confession'
Current Triangle traffic
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
1 dead after shooting in Cumberland County's Brookshire subdivision
Show More
4 arrested in connection to crash that killed Edgecombe County deputy
Duke faces Syracuse for third time in Sweet 16
Public forum sets up historic decision on Confederate monuments
Police: Zebulon man threatened to kill officer, bomb mobile home park
Update: Woman reunited with missing wedding ring
More News
Photos
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
More Photos