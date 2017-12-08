SPORTS

NCCU football coach takes job at Rice University; interim coach appointed

Granville Eastman (Credit: NC Central)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
On Friday, North Carolina Central University promoted Granville Eastman to serve as the interim head football coach for the 2018 season as Jerry Mack departs NCCU for another coaching position at Rice University in Houston.

"North Carolina Central University is excited about Coach Jerry Mack's new appointment and salute his contributions to our student-athletes and athletics program," said NCCU Chancellor Dr. Johnson Akinleye in a news release. "Over the past four years, our football program has experienced tremendous success, including capturing three championships under the leadership of Coach Mack. He and his staff's dedication to our student-athletes and this university have built a nationally-ranked program that has garnered increased exposure for NCCU throughout North Carolina and around the country."

With 24 years of collegiate coaching experience to his credit, Eastman has been an integral part of the Eagles' success during the past four years as the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and safeties coach.

While school officials are excited to welcome Eastman, others said Mack leaving is a loss for the team.



Eastman was a two-time all-city defensive back at Stephen Leacock High School in Toronto before attending Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, where he was a three-year letterman as a defensive back.

Twice Saint Mary's played in national title games while he was there. Eastman earned his bachelor's degree from Saint Mary's University in 1992.

Eastman also volunteers as a coach and mentor with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

He is married to the former Lynnette Armstrong. They are the proud parents of two sons - J.R. and Brandon.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnccucollege footballsportsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Wake Forest Cougars look for back-to-back state titles
Duke's Parker dismissed from team after academic violation
Bagley, No. 1 Duke open ACC play at BC
10 things we learned at the NHL board of governors meetings
More Sports
Top Stories
Snow hitting the Triangle: Parts see Winter Weather Warning
ABC11 viewers share their snow pictures
Snow: NC reports more than 15,000 power outages
Rocky Mount man wins $25,000 a year for life
I-Team digs for answers as Triangle mail problems continue
Durham driver shot by someone in trailing car
ACA sign-up events scheduled in Wake County
At least 60 NC State students sickened by norovirus
Show More
Woman fearful her Samsung washing machine will explode
Toddler fatally shot in Halifax Co. drive-by shooting
Despite 'Me Too' wave, justice for harassment victims remains rare
Hit by car thieves, Durham mentor finds reason to keep inspiring
Durham police: Man shoots girlfriend, abducts her son
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
PHOTOS: These loving pups need homes!
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
More Photos