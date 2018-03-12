  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
MARCH MADNESS

NCCU gets a warm sendoff ahead of NCAA tournament

EMBED </>More Videos

The NCCU Eagles are headed to Dayton, Ohio, to play Texas Southern in the NCAA tournament.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The NCCU men's basketball team got a warm sendoff before traveling to Ohio for the NCAA tournament.

They were cheered on as they walked out of the McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium in Durham on Monday.

"It's my first tournament so I'm pretty excited," said Raekwon Harney, NCCU point guard. "Every college basketball player's dream is actually to go to March Madness to the NCAA tournament, so I'm pretty excited about it."



The No. 16-seeded Eagles will play fellow No. 16-seeded Texas Southern, from Houston, at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

"I expect it to be a typical college basketball March Madness atmosphere," said CJ Wiggins, NCCU point guard. "We're going to be ready just like I know they're ready, so it's going to be a real good game."

RELATED: What you need to know about Triangle teams in the 2018 NCAA tournament field

"At this point in the season, you're not playing any teams that's a cakewalk," said LeVelle Moton, Central's head coach. "Those games are over. It's the best 68 teams in America and no one is going to beat themselves. You have to beat them."

North Carolina Central Eagles celebrate after defeating the Hampton Pirates on Saturday to win the MEAC championship in Norfolk, Va.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsnccu basketballNCAAmarch madnessmarch madnessDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARCH MADNESS
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
UNC hangs banner at Midnight Madness; Louisville keeps it subdued
Vote: Best moments from March Madness
UNC wins national championship
More march madness
SPORTS
Why is UNC star Pinson always smiling? We asked his mom
Warren Buffett offers employees up to $2 million per year for life for NCAA bracket
Why do MLB teams travel for spring training?
What you need to know about area teams in the big dance
More Sports
Top Stories
How much snow will we get?
Will the snow affect my evening commute?
Timeline of Monday's snow chances
Area school closings, delays, and early dismissals
I-Team: Durham residents cry foul over neighborhood smell
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
Wake County bus driver charged after bus carrying 6 students overturns
VIDEO: Man breaks into animal shelter to steal gumballs
Show More
At least 49 killed after passenger jet catches fire after landing
Edgecombe County deputy killed during collision
What you need to know about area teams in the big dance
Man killed in Wake County shooting, suspect in custody
Current Triangle traffic
More News
Top Video
Snow in Roxboro
Why is UNC star Pinson always smiling? We asked his mom
Wake County bus driver charged after bus carrying 6 students overturns
Snow in the mountains
More Video