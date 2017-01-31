NCFC submits bid to bring Major League Soccer to Triangle

Our bid is now in the hands of @MLS and @thesoccerdon. We are one voice. Let them hear it. #919toMLS



Read: https://t.co/mtz3fj90wi pic.twitter.com/eQz4RVgOZ6 — North Carolina FC (@NorthCarolinaFC) January 31, 2017

The Triangle is one step closer to landing a major sports franchise.North Carolina Football Club, formerly known as the Carolina Railhawks, submitted its application to Major League Soccer on Tuesday as part of the league's process to determine its next round of expansion."We have made incredible strides in just over a month since we received the MLS application information," said North Carolina FC Owner Steve Malik. "We will continue to pursue our aggressive campaign by rallying the community behind our initiatives as we continue on our parallel paths of securing a new purpose-built stadium and expanding our corporate and individual membership."On December 6, NCFC announced its plan to pursue an MLS franchise.MLS released their criteria and timeline for expansion on December 15, acknowledging 10 markets (including the Raleigh/Durham area) that had expressed public interest in securing one of four next-round expansion teams.The league set a deadline of January 31 to submit documentation that focused on three areas: ownership, stadium, and corporate and soccer support.In its application, the club highlighted the strong historical growth in the area, as the Triangle has been one of the fastest growing regions in the country for over a decade, giving it the highest growth rate among MLS-contender markets.Additionally, the Triangle ranks in the top five among all current MLS markets based on population-per-professional franchise and ranks sixth in adjusted household income.The application also contained information about the rich soccer tradition in the area, ranging from youth programs to collegiate powerhouses.North Carolina FC said in a release that it will reveal more information about its stadium plans in the coming weeks.