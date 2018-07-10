SPORTS

Now a Bronco, former NC State star Bradley Chubb returns to Raleigh

Former NC State star and current Denver Broncos rookie Bradley Chubb was back in Raleigh on Tuesday. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Former NC State football star Bradley Chubb was back in Raleigh on Tuesday night speaking on a panel at a Chubb Insurance event.

Chubb said things haven't slowed down since draft night, but he did find an apartment in Denver and said he is beginning to settle down.

"I definitely go to sleep giddy," Chubb said. "I mean, having such a great team around me and such a great situation to fall into is definitely fun."

He said since Broncos minicamp his focus is to get the playbook down so he is ready come game time.

"Just knowing the playbook, like I said, like the back of my hand so I can be fast and not think too much when I'm out here," Chubb said.

As for the sack dance, Chubb admitted he's working on something new.

"I've got to come up with something new," Chubb smiled. "My brother was telling me earlier today that he's seen the other one too much so I've got to come up with something new."
