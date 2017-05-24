Omer Yurtseven bypasses NBA draft, returning to NC State

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2031207" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mark Armstrong on Omer Yurtseven withdrawing from the draft

Omer Yurtseven will withdraw from the NBA draft and return to school, multiple sources told ESPN.The skilled 7-footer from Turkey came into college with plenty of hype, but struggled in 2016-17 while playing for Mark Gottfried, who was fired after the season.Yurtseven averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds in 18.9 minutes and was likely to be selected in the latter portion of the second round, according to multiple NBA executives.Yurtseven will play this season for new coach Kevin Keatts.