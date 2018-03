Panthers sign Da'Norris Searcy, Ross Cockrell to 2-year deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers bolstered their secondary Friday, signing safety Da'Norris Searcy and cornerback Ross Cockrell to two-year deals, it was announced.Terms for either player were not announced, but Reign Sports Management told ESPN that Cockrell's deal was for $6.8 million.The team also signed guard Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year deal.Searcy will provide a veteran presence at free safety afterthe Panthers released starter Kurt Coleman prior to free agency.The 29-year-old Searcy spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after signing a four-year, $24 million contract in March 2015. He was a starter in Tennessee during his first two seasons before being moved to a third safety role last season.He was released by the Titans on March 9, saving the team $3.85 million in salary-cap space.In 107 games (56 starts), Searcy has 326 tackles, 8 interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.The Cockrell deal came a week after Carolina pulled a three-year, $24 million offer to free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland after he failed a physical. Breeland had reached an agreement to replace starter Daryl Worley , traded to Philadelphia in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith Cockrell, a fourth-round pick out of Duke in 2014, will be the leading candidate for that role opposite James Bradberry . He spent last season with the New York Giants , where he started nine games and had three interceptions.Sirles became a free agent when the Minnesota Vikings opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started four games at left guard this past season and played in 14 games.He will join 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moton in the competition for the starting left guard spot, left vacant when All-Pro Andrew Norwell signed with Jacksonville in free agency.