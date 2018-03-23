SPORTS
espn

Panthers sign Da'Norris Searcy, Ross Cockrell to 2-year deals

David Newton
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers bolstered their secondary Friday, signing safety Da'Norris Searcy and cornerback Ross Cockrell to two-year deals, it was announced.

Terms for either player were not announced, but Reign Sports Management told ESPN that Cockrell's deal was for $6.8 million.

The team also signed guard Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year deal.

Searcy will provide a veteran presence at free safety afterthe Panthers released starter Kurt Coleman prior to free agency.

The 29-year-old Searcy spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans after signing a four-year, $24 million contract in March 2015. He was a starter in Tennessee during his first two seasons before being moved to a third safety role last season.

He was released by the Titans on March 9, saving the team $3.85 million in salary-cap space.

In 107 games (56 starts), Searcy has 326 tackles, 8 interceptions, 26 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.

The Cockrell deal came a week after Carolina pulled a three-year, $24 million offer to free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland after he failed a physical. Breeland had reached an agreement to replace starter Daryl Worley, traded to Philadelphia in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Cockrell, a fourth-round pick out of Duke in 2014, will be the leading candidate for that role opposite James Bradberry. He spent last season with the New York Giants, where he started nine games and had three interceptions.

Sirles became a free agent when the Minnesota Vikings opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started four games at left guard this past season and played in 14 games.

He will join 2017 second-round pick Taylor Moton in the competition for the starting left guard spot, left vacant when All-Pro Andrew Norwell signed with Jacksonville in free agency.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
sportsespntaylor motonfree agencyross cockrelljames bradberrysecondarykurt colemanbashaud breelandcarolina panthersnfldanorris searcydaryl worleyandrew norwell
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
NC State welcomes young honorary teammates
Senators in audition mode against Hurricanes
NC State takes on Mississippi State tonight
Duke commit R.J. Barrett to headline Signature All-Canadian Showcase
More Sports
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
New details about altercation that left Fort Bragg soldier dead
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Cancer to cured: Fayetteville family hosts 'Be the Match' event
I-Team: Cary birthing center stops delivering babies after newborn deaths
Triangle mom, daughter head to D.C. for March for Our Lives
Toys "R" Us liquidation sale begins in Cary
Craigslist ends personal ad listings
Show More
Robeson County 16-year-old charged with murder
Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Durham woman spent 100th birthday at the gym
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for our Lives all over the world
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
More Photos