SPORTS

Panthers' Thomas Davis talks CTE brain damage study

Thomas Davis speaks Wednesday at training camp. (Chuck Burton)

By
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WTVD) --
News that neuropathologists had discovered the degenerative brain disease C.T.E in 110 of the 111 NFL player brains they studied recently sent a shockwave through the football world Tuesday. The study by researchers at Boston University is detailed fully in this NY Times article.

The NFL has since released a statement on those findings.

On Wednesday at Panthers Camp, I asked Thomas Davis if he had read the report, what he thought of it and what impact it is having in NFL locker rooms. TD is always thoughtful and honest and he was again today:

EMBED More News Videos

Thomas Davis reacts to the CTE findings.



Davis and his fellow NFLers have made and continue to make the decision that the risks are worth the rewards of a life in the game they love.

Making that choice for yourself is one thing. Allowing your kids to begin down that path is quite another. As the parents of two sons - TD and his wife routinely have that discussion.

It's hard to imagine the game continuing down this same path as the proof of its physical toll on player long term well-being becomes more and more stark.

Football is king, but the machine needs players willing to make that devil's bargain to play. Increasingly, that may only mean people who feel they've got no other choice.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsCarolina Pantherschildren's healthCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Thomas Davis angered to be linked to Panthers GM Gettleman's firing
Ex-Panthers exec Danny Morrison takes S. Carolina teaching job
Fayetteville teen beat cancer, now eyes Jr. Olympics gold
UNC scheduled for August hearing in NCAA academic case
More Sports
Top Stories
Durham police looking for missing boys
Orange Co. preschool teacher charged with indecent liberties
Senate rejects plan to repeal Obamacare, replace later
Dedication Mass held for new Raleigh cathedral
Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day
Raleigh hospital seeks dogs to volunteer as therapy pets
State retirees will see lower insurance premiums
Wake bracing for potential bus stop delays with driver shortage
Show More
Bragg: No change in policy guidance after Trump tweets
Dump truck plows into food truck, littering highway
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Seven people shot during memorial gathering in High Point
Adult Summer Camp: Because 'Adulting' is hard
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos