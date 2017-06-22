Panthers, Wolfpack team up for parents football clinic

Now the parents are ready to hit the field with some Wolfpack players during this Heads up football clinic #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/12MLL3bDLP — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) June 21, 2017

There are inherent risks when letting a child play tackle football. Minimizing injury is priority No. 1 these days.The Carolina Panthers came into Raleigh on Wednesday trying to help in that vein.For the first time ever, the Panthers and the NC State Wolfpack paired up for a night to educate parents of the game in a special heads-up football clinic.NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke with the group first, and then the clinic provided parents with medical info such as concussion prevention and protocol and tips on keeping players hydrated.Parents even got to take part in football drills to learn correct techniques.