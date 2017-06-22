SPORTS

Panthers, Wolfpack team up for parents football clinic

The Carolina Panthers and NC State Wolfpack teamed up for a youth football safety clinic in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
There are inherent risks when letting a child play tackle football. Minimizing injury is priority No. 1 these days.

The Carolina Panthers came into Raleigh on Wednesday trying to help in that vein.

For the first time ever, the Panthers and the NC State Wolfpack paired up for a night to educate parents of the game in a special heads-up football clinic.



NC State head coach Dave Doeren spoke with the group first, and then the clinic provided parents with medical info such as concussion prevention and protocol and tips on keeping players hydrated.


Parents even got to take part in football drills to learn correct techniques.

Watch the video above for the full story.

