SPORTS

Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship

Gryson Murray

By
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
We expect guys to step up to the 1st tee with a bundle of nerves - especially at the PGA Championship. That was not the case for Raleigh's Gryson Murray Thursday in Charlotte. Playing in the first major tournament of his career, Murray fired a 3-under 68 to take an early lead. His easygoing approach might just be what it takes to earn his second career win on tour.


"I played about as good as I could", Murray said after his round. "I had some putts that could have dropped but that's how golf is and I'm very pleased with the round today."

First out, and first in with the lead. Murray strolled to the clubhouse like he owns Quail Hollow. And for good reason. An opening round 68 was better than anyone could expect, except the guy who feels like he's playing with house money.


Murray turned pro two years ago spent last season in the minors but did well enough to get his PGA card. After struggling through the early part of the season it all turned around a couple weeks ago. It all turned around last month at the Barbasol Championship. A win there shoved the door open.

"Honestly that win took a lot of nerves," he said. "I'm free wheeling it now, ya know? I'm not going to put any pressure on myself now. I know I have the game to win. It's just a matter of playing four rounds because that's what it takes to win majors"

That will be tough to do at a very challenging course.

"Getting that first win was huge confidence wise. I can't say how hard it is to win out here," he said.

At the moment, Murray has no plans to move from Raleigh where he played high school golf at Leesville Road and currently is a member at TPC Wakefield Plantation.

"I love it in Raleigh and when it gets cold I need that break anyway," Murray said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsPGACharlotteNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rookie QB Watson shines in Texans' 27-17 loss to Panthers
Cam sits, Byrd shines as Panthers beat Texans 27-17
Panthers preseason opener: What to watch for
Garner teen blazes to 3 track junior national titles
More Sports
Top Stories
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Resident asks NC county to replace Confederate statue
Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old's face at sleepover
Rocky Mount man murdered, police searching for suspect
14-year-old missing in Fayetteville
Man arrested after breaking into 14 cars, police say
Durham without power for about an hour Thursday
Show More
Ex-Boy Scout claims scoutmaster sexually abused him in 1990s
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returns home
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in NC convenience store
No easy options in Wake Co. class-size reduction talks
More News
Photos
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos