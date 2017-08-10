Raleigh resident near the top at PGA Championship

Grayson owns Quail Hallow right now pic.twitter.com/pEAnoWsTrt — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 10, 2017

We expect guys to step up to the 1st tee with a bundle of nerves - especially at the PGA Championship. That was not the case for Raleigh's Gryson Murray Thursday in Charlotte. Playing in the first major tournament of his career, Murray fired a 3-under 68 to take an early lead. His easygoing approach might just be what it takes to earn his second career win on tour."I played about as good as I could", Murray said after his round. "I had some putts that could have dropped but that's how golf is and I'm very pleased with the round today."First out, and first in with the lead. Murray strolled to the clubhouse like he owns Quail Hollow. And for good reason. An opening round 68 was better than anyone could expect, except the guy who feels like he's playing with house money.Murray turned pro two years ago spent last season in the minors but did well enough to get his PGA card. After struggling through the early part of the season it all turned around a couple weeks ago. It all turned around last month at the Barbasol Championship. A win there shoved the door open."Honestly that win took a lot of nerves," he said. "I'm free wheeling it now, ya know? I'm not going to put any pressure on myself now. I know I have the game to win. It's just a matter of playing four rounds because that's what it takes to win majors"That will be tough to do at a very challenging course."Getting that first win was huge confidence wise. I can't say how hard it is to win out here," he said.At the moment, Murray has no plans to move from Raleigh where he played high school golf at Leesville Road and currently is a member at TPC Wakefield Plantation."I love it in Raleigh and when it gets cold I need that break anyway," Murray said.