Road closures planned for Fayetteville's All-American Marathon

Both directions of Ray Avenue between Rowan Street and Hay Street



Both directions of Hay Street



One block of Person Street at the Market House



Both directions of Green Street



Both directions of Rowan Street between Green Street and Bragg Boulevard



Both directions of Bragg Boulevard between Grove Street and Hay Street



Both directions of Hay Street starting at Bragg Boulevard and continuing until it turns into Morganton Road



Both directions of Morganton Road from Dobbin Park to the All-American Expressway



The southbound lanes of the All-American Expressway between Morganton Road and Fort Bragg

On Sunday, March 26 thousands of runners will make their way from downtown Fayetteville to Fort Bragg in the All-American Marathon. The race takes runners through downtown, past several key military landmarks including Veterans Park and the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The race ends at the Iron Mike statue on Fort Bragg.The race is a benefit forABC 11 Together is a proud sponsor of the All-American Marathon.The marathon begins at 7 a.m. in Fayetteville's Festival Park.The following roads will be closed to traffic during Fayetteville's All-American Marathon:Roads closest to the starting area near Festival Park will be closing at 5 a.m. on March 26 and the remaining roads listed will be closing at 6 a.m. In addition, Ray Avenue between Mason Street and the entrance to Festival Park Plaza will be closed to traffic starting on the morning of March 25. Roads will reopen as the marathon course clears.