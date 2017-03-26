ABC11 TOGETHER

Runners pound the pavement in Fayetteville's All-American Marathon

EMBED </>More News Videos

Thousands of runners came out for Fayetteville's All-American Marathon. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Thousands of runners are making their way from downtown Fayetteville to Fort Bragg Sunday morning in the All-American Marathon. The race takes runners through downtown, past several key military landmarks including Veterans Park and the Airborne and Special Operations Museum. The race ends at the Iron Mike statue on Fort Bragg.

The race is a benefit for Fort Bragg's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation unit. ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of the All-American Marathon.

The marathon begins at 7 a.m. in Fayetteville's Festival Park.

Click here for more information


The following roads will be closed to traffic during Fayetteville's All-American Marathon:

  • Both directions of Ray Avenue between Rowan Street and Hay Street

  • Both directions of Hay Street

  • One block of Person Street at the Market House

  • Both directions of Green Street

  • Both directions of Rowan Street between Green Street and Bragg Boulevard

  • Both directions of Bragg Boulevard between Grove Street and Hay Street

  • Both directions of Hay Street starting at Bragg Boulevard and continuing until it turns into Morganton Road

  • Both directions of Morganton Road from Dobbin Park to the All-American Expressway

  • The southbound lanes of the All-American Expressway between Morganton Road and Fort Bragg

Roads closest to the starting area near Festival Park will be closing at 5 a.m. on March 26 and the remaining roads listed will be closing at 6 a.m. In addition, Ray Avenue between Mason Street and the entrance to Festival Park Plaza will be closed to traffic starting on the morning of March 25. Roads will reopen as the marathon course clears.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsabc11 togetherfort braggmarathonsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Match Madness
Magic of Storytelling
100+ residents still homeless after downtown Raleigh fire
Bickering Fayetteville sisters unite to fight sickle cell
More abc11 together
SPORTS
Skinner, Aho lead surging Hurricanes to 3-1 win over Devils
Elites meet in South final between Kentucky, North Carolina
Tar Heels beat Butler to reach Elite Eight for 26th time
UNC bashes Butler 92-80 to reach NCAA tourney Elite Eight
More Sports
Top Stories
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
1 dead, 14 injured in shooting at Cincinnati nightclub
Authorities search for missing Franklin County man
White House official: Trump aide leaving post
Man serving 5 years for taping dog's mouth
2 injured in Durham motorcycle accident
Gunman surrenders after hiding inside bus near Vegas Strip
Show More
Fayetteville murder suspect arrested at Canadian border
Murder suspect found unresponsive hours after arrest
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio used sledgehammers, police believe
Fire breaks out at North Hills apartment complex
City crews work on water main break in Durham.
More News
Top Video
2 missing Fayetteville children found stabbed to death
Fayetteville murder suspect arrested at Canadian border
City crews work on water main break in Durham.
Fire breaks out at North Hills apartment complex
More Video