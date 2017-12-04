South Carolina State basketball player Tyvoris Solomon is doing well at UNC Rex Hospital and is expected to go home to South Carolina in a few days.During the weekend, he reunited with Wake County paramedics who helped save his life. Solomon, a senior point guard for South Carolina State University,during a game at NC State.The PNC crowd's enthusiasm turned to silence and cries as the Bulldogs' athletic trainer began chest compressions on Solomon.Paramedic Greg Rodevick and his partner Rich Eldridge were on standby at PNC."We saw a player that was down on the court. And that's when we knew we had a serious matter on our hands," Rodevick said.Rodevick said he and Eldridge activated an AED/defibrillator to shock the 21-year-old's heart back to life."The CPR. The AED. It was all of that," Rodevick said, "that really saved this player."In 2016, Wake County EMS saved 91 people from cardiac episodes.AEDs can be found in most public places such as malls, libraries, fitness centers and sporting events.First responders said AEDs and CPR are critical in saving lives.For CPR, place both hands in the center of the chest and press hard and fast to the beat of the disco song "Staying Alive," by The Bee Gees.For AEDs, once the machine is turned on, just follow its voice commands.The Red Cross hasWake County EMS is offering free classes on the second Monday evening of each month starting January 8 at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. Children younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.Wake County Emergency Services Education Center is at 221 S. Rogers Lane, Suite 160 in Raleigh.