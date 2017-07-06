  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
SPORTS

Skier celebrates 100th birthday on the slopes

EMBED </>More Videos

This year marked the 57th year in a row that George Jedenoff hit the slopes. (KTVX)

George Jedenoff turned 100 years old, but he isn't slowing down. There was only one way he wanted to celebrate becoming a centenarian: by hitting the slopes.

"It's wonderful," Jedenoff told KTVX. "I couldn't think of a better birthday present than skiing and having all this attention, which is great."

Jedenoff began to learn to ski at the age of 43. Since then, he's been ripping down Utah mountains every year. This is the 57th year in a row Jedenoff is hitting the slopes.

Snowbird Ski Resort in Utah, which is closed for the season, opened up a run for Jedenoff's 100th birthday.

"If you're having fun, you can keep it up if you behave yourself," Jedenoff said. "Just look at this beautiful country. My God, it's overwhelming to come up here and ski, breathe the fresh air. It just makes you feel great."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsbirthday100 yearsski resortsfeel goodbuzzworthy
Load Comments
SPORTS
UNC reinstates suspended LB Allen Artis after dismissal of charges
With Louisville and UNC, the NCAA's power is called into question
Fireworks shell goes off in upper deck of Titans' stadium
Simone Biles and the Globetrotters hang out in Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
I-Team: Where do guns used in NC crimes come from?
Card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
Man charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting
Aggressive foxes bite people in Raleigh
Surveillance image released of armed Durham suspect
Durham bus driver charged in pedestrian death
Man allegedly stole tarp to make homemade slip-n-slide
Show More
Sheriff: NC sex offender kidnaps, molests 1-year-old
Goldsboro woman arrested in Ruby Tuesday break-in, theft
Arrest made in fatal shooting after Raleigh fireworks
Woman allegedly chews on meth bag found in her body
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Thursday, July 6, 2017
Unlocking the mystery of a modern home off Wade Avenue
I-Team: Where do guns used in NC crimes come from?
Card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
More Video