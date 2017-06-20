SPORTS

Son of Tar Heels' hoops legend Kenny Smith transferring to UNC

Pacific guard K.J. Smith (30), the son of Tar Heels legend Kenny Smith, plays against Gonzaga on Dec. 31, 2016. (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

K.J. Smith will play basketball where his pops, known as Kenny "The Jet" Smith, became a legend.

The younger Smith will transfer to UNC from Pacific, announcing his intention with a Twitter post Monday night.



A 6-2 point guard, K.J. averaged 3.2 points per game as a freshman at Pacific.

On December 3, he posted a career high 17 against Cal State Fullerton.

Kenny Smith was a four-year starter from 1983 to 1987 for the Tar Heels, ending his career as an All-American.

When K.J. needs inspiration at practice, he can just look up: Dad's No. 30 jersey hangs in the rafters at the Dean Smith Center.

K.J. will have to sit out next season per transfer rules.
