K.J. Smith will play basketball where his pops, known as Kenny "The Jet" Smith, became a legend.The younger Smith will transfer to UNC from Pacific, announcing his intention with a Twitter post Monday night.A 6-2 point guard, K.J. averaged 3.2 points per game as a freshman at Pacific.On December 3, he posted a career high 17 against Cal State Fullerton.Kenny Smith was a four-year starter from 1983 to 1987 for the Tar Heels, ending his career as an All-American.When K.J. needs inspiration at practice, he can just look up: Dad's No. 30 jersey hangs in the rafters at the Dean Smith Center.K.J. will have to sit out next season per transfer rules.