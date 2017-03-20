  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: FBI Director James Comey testifying about Russian hacking
SPORTS

Stolen Tom Brady Super Bowl jerseys found in possession of media member

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to reporters. (AP/Steven Senne)

HOUSTON, Texas (WTVD) --
The NFL says two jerseys worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at last month's Super Bowl and the jersey he wore in the victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015 have been recovered in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media.

The journalist has not been named.

The NFL referred questions to the FBI.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted about the recovery of the jersey saying detectives traced it to Mexico with the help of FBI and Mexican authorities.



Brady couldn't find his jersey in the Patriots' celebratory locker room after a 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG Stadium on Feb. 5.

After the game, reporters saw Brady looking through the bag in front of his locker and then calling some team staffers over.

"I put it in the bag, and I came out and it wasn't there anymore. It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia," Brady said.

In a video posted on the NFL's Twitter account on Super Bowl Sunday, Brady told Patriots owner Robert Kraft that "someone stole my game jersey."

"Are you serious? Well, you better look online," Kraft replied.

"It was right here. I know exactly where I put it," Brady said, according to USA Today Sports.
