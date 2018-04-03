Tar Heels' NFL hopefuls show off skills at UNC's Pro Day

Scouts were on hand in Chapel Hill on Tuesday as the Tar Heels held their Pro Day.Among those working out was UNC cornerback MJ Stewart, who is projected by some to go in the top two or three rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft."I completed, you know, Combine, Senior Bowl and Pro Day," Stewart said. "My three check marks. I've got some visits coming up but other than that, I'm just waiting. I think I did pretty good for myself."Wideout Austin Proehl is also hoping to catch someone's eye and follow in his dad's footsteps to the NFL."Got my body right, got my mind back," Proehl said. "Got a new, fresh breath of air and just went out and did what I had to do today."The NFL draft runs from April 26-28.