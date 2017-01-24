EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1717586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Students assembled at the Bell Tower on N.C. State's campus and greeted the team bus as it arrived.

One of the fun postscripts from N.C. State's heart-pounding win at Duke on Monday night - particularly if you are a Wolfpack fan - is the incredible shot from Durham-based photographer Grant Halverson, shooting for Getty Images.The image shows the final, emphatic throwdown from Dennis Smith Jr., -- a dunk that didn't even count, but sure stamped the win for the Wolfpack.ABC11's Mark Armstrong talked to Halverson about getting this iconic shot.Watch the video to see and hear the whole story.Check out other photos, including a similar photo taken by Associated Press photographer Gerry Broome below.More on State'sbelow.