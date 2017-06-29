The great Sam Perkins is giving back in Chapel Hill

Every final week in June, former UNC star and NBA great Sam Perkins spends his time in Chapel Hill teaching kids the fundamentals of the game.The idea of a basketball camp originated in 2004.This week, theis at East Chapel Hill High School.Kids range from 8-16 in age to participate in the camp. There are no five star basketball players here, but they all are gems, Perkins told ABC11.The goal is to learn basketball skills, develop friendships, have fun, and to just take the kids off the streets.Perkins, (1980-1984), played alongside future Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and James Worthy on the 1982 NCAA Championship team.Perkins was a three-time All-American at UNC and in 1984 was USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.Picked fourth overall in the 1984 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks, Perkins went on to a 17-year career spanning from Dallas, LA Lakers, Seattle, and Indiana.Perkins retired in 2001 and in 2008 was inducted in the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame.