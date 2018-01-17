The time James Michael McAdoo delivered his own child

Anyway, I digress.
Former Tar Heel James Michael McAdoo had a far more interesting evening, it turns out. He and his wife, Lauren, a former UNC volleyball player welcomed their first child, a daughter.
Here's the twist: Once Lauren realized she was in labor, little Sawyer Ray McAdoo decided she was in a rush. So much so that the couple's midwife never even had time to get there.
The result - James Michael and Lauren handled the delivery themselves. That's hands-on parenting if I ever heard of it!
Congrats to the McAdoos and their beautiful baby girl!