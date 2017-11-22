Top recruit decommits from UNC, will consider NC State, others

Please respect my decision! pic.twitter.com/CV8oS64VyI — Payton Wilson (@payton_wilson21) November 22, 2017

Man you already know the deal 🤙🏾‼️ https://t.co/cGEFdCGB1X — 🔥Alim McNeill ⁶𓅓🔥 (@AlimMcneill) November 22, 2017

Hopefully I️ will get to know you better these next 4 years bro! ⚫️🔴🙏🏾 — ⚪️Trent Pennix⁶ 🔴 (@Trentonpennix) November 22, 2017

if you switch up, you were never down. — J2 (@jordynadams10) November 22, 2017

Payton Wilson, one of the top prep linebackers in the country, announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has de-committed from North Carolina.Wilson is recovering from a torn ACL suffered earlier this season while playing for Orange High School. He's ranked by recruiting service 24/7 as the third-best outside linebacker in the country and 68th best player overall and was honored recently as a US Army All-American.A man among boys at the high school level, Wilson did everything for the Panthers this year, playing linebacker, filling in at QB and even returning kicks.NC State fans are now salivating as Dave Doeren has been hot on his trail. Payton was on-hand as NC State battled Clemson a few short weeks ago.Soon after his announcement Tuesday, a couple of Wolfpack recruits reached out to let him know he'd be welcome at Carter-Finley:Meanwhile - UNC's other premium recruit, Green Hope receiver Jordyn Adams seemingly sent out his thoughts on Wilson's change of heart:Wilson also visited Notre Dame back on the weekend of November 17. He is also planning to visit Clemson and Ohio State before making a final decision.He'll be a difference maker for someone, just apparently not the Tar Heels.