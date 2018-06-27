SPORTS

Tragedy, unworn soccer jerseys spawns charity

Many World Cup fans don't have a shirt to wear or even shoes. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Weeks of world-class soccer during the World Cup is surely inspiring youngsters around the globe.



Unfortunately, many don't have a shirt to wear let alone proper shoes.

That's where the Jung family comes in.

First, lets back up a few decades.

Born in Poland, Emily Jung became an orphan as a three-week-old infant when her parents were killed in an accident.

Emily spent 16 years in an orphanage where clothing was in short supply; she would get one new outfit to wear each year and that was it.

While visiting her three grandchildren in Raleigh, Emily made a comment about how lucky they were to have a closet full of clothes.

A light bulb went off and the Jung's created DonateSport.Org.

Working out of their North Raleigh garage, it's a family affair.

Mom, Dad, and all three kids sort donations and help box them up. Partners, like N.C. FC help collect and ship them out.

In two years, over $200,000 worth of donations have made a difference locally and all over the world.

The goal is to eventually have donation bins all around the Triangle.

One 10-year-old Kenyan boy even received a donated pair of cleats; it was the first pair of shoes of any kind he's had in 10 years of life.
