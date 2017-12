You think playing basketball is hard? How about by just using your upper body.... tune to @ABC11_WTVD at 11 for the story. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/3u8QjngVPi — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) December 26, 2017

A wheelchair basketball team in the triangle, Triangle Thunder, is the seventh-ranked division three team in the country.Each player brings their own unique story to the court but together they all have the same goal in mind, a national championship.