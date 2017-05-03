Gov. Roy Cooper welcomed the UNC men's basketball team to the Governor's Mansion on Wednesday to celebrate the Tar Heels' sixth national title.On April 3, UNC beat Gonzaga 71-65 to win the National Championship. Cooper said a friend in the audience asked him if he planned to go to the Final Four last month."I said, 'You do know every Final Four I've been to, we lost the first game,'" Cooper shared. "He said, 'You don't really need to go to the Final Four.'"Coach Roy Williams jokingly thanked that friend at the Governor's Mansion."That person in the crowd, I would like to thank you for giving him that advice after he told you what had happened in the past," Williams joked. "It's a thrill for me to be here. This is my state. This is where I was born. It's where I went to school."Williams presented the governor, also an alumnus of UNC, with an autographed basketball."You've got to be honest when you're out there with the people...I'm a very happy man right now," Cooper said.