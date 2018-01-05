SPORTS

UNC coach Roy Williams weighs in on 'The Snub'

By
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
A great deal of Internet tube-space was spent Thursday sharing opinions about Ted Valentine's near ritualistic shunning of Joel Berry on Wednesday night.

I even got in on the fun.

UNC released a statement Thursday saying it regularly discusses officiating issues with the league, but wouldn't go into any specifics about Wednesday's hubbub.

On Friday, Roy Williams held his weekly press conference. After talking a great deal about his team's relative lack of effort in recent outings, Roy was asked about the Berry/Valentine incident. Here's what he had to say:

EMBED More News Videos

Roy Williams was asked about the incident where a referee snubbed Joel Berry during the loss to Florida State.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar HeelsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News