UNC dominates from start to rout NC State 97-73

The bigger Tar Heels towered over N.C. State in nearly every phase of the game Wednesday night.

Roy was asked what he said to Gottfried after: "That's between me & Mark. I'm not trying to be rude but some things don't have to be shared" — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) February 16, 2017

RoyW on NC State: "Feel for them, they're going through some tough times." #abc11 — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) February 16, 2017

Dennis Smith scored 27 points in one of the few bright spots for the Wolfpack.

Gottfried says he doesn't want to talk about coaching status, respects the question but wants to talk about the game. #abc11 — Ngozi_ABC11 (@Ngozi_ABC11) February 16, 2017

Joel Berry II scored 18 points to help No. 10 North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 97-73 on Wednesday night to stay alone in first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.Luke Maye added a career-high 13 points for the Tar Heels (22-5, 10-3), who shot 56 percent while dominating both the paint and the glass to blow out the Wolfpack for the second time in a month. UNC had won the first meeting 107-56 for the second-worst loss in N.C. State's history.UNC finished with a 60-22 edge in points in the paint and a 41-25 rebounding advantage that led to a 27-13 edge in second-chance points.Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. scored 27 points but little else went right for the Wolfpack (14-13, 3-11), who continued their accelerating descent that has led to growing uncertainty about the future of sixth-year coach Mark Gottfried.Picked to finish sixth in the 15-team league, the Wolfpack sits ahead of just one team in the standings with four regular-season games left. And since earning its first win at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995, N.C. State has lost six straight games - four coming by at least 24 points.The Tar Heels have won 21 of 23 meetings against N.C. State, and dominated this one despite playing without injured starting wing Kenny Williams III (knee). It was also a solid bounce back coming six days after a loss at rival Duke.The season that started with potential has crashed at N.C. State.N.C. State followed Saturday's 30-point loss at bubble team Wake Forest with another performance filled with bad defense, enough that the Tar Heels had emptied their bench with the team up 93-64 with 2 minutes left - and a chant of "Tar! Heels!" coming from a section of red seats upstairs.The Tar Heels have a big ACC game Saturday at home against No. 14 Virginia. N.C. State hosts No. 25 Notre Dame on Saturday.Multiple sources independent of each other told ABC11's Mark Armstrong on Tuesday that N.C. State definitively decided during the weekend to fire head coach Mark Gottfried at the conclusion of the season. The school has denied it's made any decision about the future of the underachieving basketball program.