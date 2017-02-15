SPORTS

UNC dominates from start to rout NC State 97-73

UNC coach Roy Williams and N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried may have faced each other for the last time in ACC play. (Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Joel Berry II scored 18 points to help No. 10 North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 97-73 on Wednesday night to stay alone in first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Luke Maye added a career-high 13 points for the Tar Heels (22-5, 10-3), who shot 56 percent while dominating both the paint and the glass to blow out the Wolfpack for the second time in a month. UNC had won the first meeting 107-56 for the second-worst loss in N.C. State's history.

UNC finished with a 60-22 edge in points in the paint and a 41-25 rebounding advantage that led to a 27-13 edge in second-chance points.

The bigger Tar Heels towered over N.C. State in nearly every phase of the game Wednesday night.



Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. scored 27 points but little else went right for the Wolfpack (14-13, 3-11), who continued their accelerating descent that has led to growing uncertainty about the future of sixth-year coach Mark Gottfried.



Picked to finish sixth in the 15-team league, the Wolfpack sits ahead of just one team in the standings with four regular-season games left. And since earning its first win at Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995, N.C. State has lost six straight games - four coming by at least 24 points.


The Tar Heels have won 21 of 23 meetings against N.C. State, and dominated this one despite playing without injured starting wing Kenny Williams III (knee). It was also a solid bounce back coming six days after a loss at rival Duke.
The season that started with potential has crashed at N.C. State.

Dennis Smith scored 27 points in one of the few bright spots for the Wolfpack.



N.C. State followed Saturday's 30-point loss at bubble team Wake Forest with another performance filled with bad defense, enough that the Tar Heels had emptied their bench with the team up 93-64 with 2 minutes left - and a chant of "Tar! Heels!" coming from a section of red seats upstairs.

The Tar Heels have a big ACC game Saturday at home against No. 14 Virginia. N.C. State hosts No. 25 Notre Dame on Saturday.



Multiple sources independent of each other told ABC11's Mark Armstrong on Tuesday that N.C. State definitively decided during the weekend to fire head coach Mark Gottfried at the conclusion of the season. The school has denied it's made any decision about the future of the underachieving basketball program.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNC State WolfpackUNC Tar HeelsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Duke powers past Virginia 65-55 for big road ACC win
Terrell Owens disputes rep as bad teammate: 'I'm confident in my character'
Tatum leads No. 12 Duke past No. 14 Virginia, 65-55
Sources: Mark Gottfried likely out at NC State, barring late surge
Carmelo Anthony to replace injured Kevin Love for All-Star Game
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Man pulled gun on officers before deadly shooting
Plane returns to Charlotte after hitting deer on takeoff
Ex-wife: 'I didn't want my children to see me dead'
Adoption center's closing leaves personal info in limbo
Duke powers past Virginia 65-55 for big road ACC win
Teen 'person of interest' in fatal Durham store shooting
Thousands of NC bridges 'structurally deficient'
Show More
Durham Police seek help to identify robbery suspect
Russian spy ship 30 miles from US Navy sub base
New push to find missing Wake County man
Puzder withdraws his nomination for labor secretary
Shooting suspect found in Chapel Hill after manhunt
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos