UNC earns No. 2 overall seed in NCAA baseball tourney

For the seventh time under Mike Fox, North Carolina baseball has earned a National Seed for the NCAA tournament.The Diamond Heels were unveiled as the No. 2 seed earlier Monday, behind top ranked Oregon State.That means home cooking at Boshamer Stadium all the way to, hopefully, another berth in the College World Series in Omaha.Carolina's opposition? Florida Gulf Coast, Michigan and Davidson. The Heels open with the Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Friday, a team they had to scrape past 7-6 in 10 innings earlier this year.Mike Fox has won 60 postseason games as UNC's head coach, making the tournament in 16 of his 19 seasons in Chapel Hill.After missing the postseason the last two years, these Heels are a legit threat to win it all.The Tar Heels finished 47-12. They lost in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament final won by Florida State.