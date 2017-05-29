SPORTS

UNC earns No. 2 overall seed in NCAA baseball tourney

UNC baseball coach Mike Fox speaks to the media Monday.

By
CHAPEL, HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
For the seventh time under Mike Fox, North Carolina baseball has earned a National Seed for the NCAA tournament.

The Diamond Heels were unveiled as the No. 2 seed earlier Monday, behind top ranked Oregon State.

That means home cooking at Boshamer Stadium all the way to, hopefully, another berth in the College World Series in Omaha.

Carolina's opposition? Florida Gulf Coast, Michigan and Davidson. The Heels open with the Wildcats at 6 p.m. on Friday, a team they had to scrape past 7-6 in 10 innings earlier this year.

Mike Fox has won 60 postseason games as UNC's head coach, making the tournament in 16 of his 19 seasons in Chapel Hill.

After missing the postseason the last two years, these Heels are a legit threat to win it all.

The Tar Heels finished 47-12. They lost in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament final won by Florida State.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuncchapel hill newsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Even in his third Stanley Cup Final, Predators coach Peter Laviolette still relishes underdog role
Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford dies at age 78, ESPN reports
Golf great Tiger Woods charged with DWI in Florida
NC State adds transfers from UNCW, Utah, both to sit next season
More Sports
Top Stories
Firefighters battling large blaze at factory building in Henderson
I-Team: veterans' complaints show cracks in VA system
3 arrested, burglarized Clayton police chief's home
NC teen shot to death, authorities search for suspect
Police identify dead man and officer involved in shooting
Zookeeper killed in tiger incident at UK zoo
Golf great Tiger Woods charged with DWI in Florida
Show More
Legendary sportswriter Frank Deford dies at age 78, ESPN reports
Trump honors fallen soldiers in Memorial Day speech
Man shot in Raleigh, police searching for suspect
North Carolinians honor the fallen on Memorial Day
Evening thunderstorms possible - chance of severe WX
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
PHOTOS: Raleigh firefighters battle townhome complex blaze
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos