UNC fans come in from all over the world

Glendale, Arizona

By
GLENDALE, Arizona (WTVD) --
The Valley is buzzing with excitement ahead of the sold out NCAA national title game.

Fans started lining up at University of Phoenix Stadium early this morning to be among the first inside.



More than 77,000 people are expected to pack into the stadium to see UNC face off against Gonzaga.

Fans travelled to Phoenix from all over the world.

UNC alum Emily Montgomery flew in from Africa to see the Tar Heels in action.

"I landed at home in South Carolina and then immediately got on a flight to come here to Phoenix. All to come see this game," she said.


UNC is playing for a sixth NCAA championship while Gonzaga is hoping to win it's first ever title.

"This is the pinnacle right? First time here. It's amazing," said Gonzaga fan Jeff Northcutt.

"I'm little nervous, not because of who we're playing against just to be part of the experience," said Stephanie Northcutt.

Fans on both sides are rooting for victory, but only one team will make it out on top.

"It's starting to sink in that this is real, and they have a good shot at doing something that is unprecedented really," said UNC fan Tyrone Smith.

"I think they'll show up. They were here last year. They know what it takes," said UNC fan Mike Starkey.
