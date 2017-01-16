SPORTS

UNC gives Roy Williams 800th career win with 85-68 victory over Syracuse

UNC head coach Roy Williams picked up his 800th career win Monday night. (Ben McKeown)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams earned his 800th career victory when Isaiah Hicks scored 20 points to lead No. 9 North Carolina to an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 52 percent and dominated the boards.

UNC never trailed after the game's opening possession, led 42-30 at halftime and then stayed a step ahead of the hot-shooting Orange after the break.



Syracuse (11-8, 3-3) got as close as three early in the second half, but never pushed ahead.

The Tar Heels ultimately ran off a 7-0 flurry in the final 5 minutes to stretch the lead back out to 15.

The win made Williams just the ninth Division I coach to reach 800 wins.



Tyler Lydon scored 26 points for the Orange.

The Tar Heels played their second straight game without freshman big man Tony Bradley Jr., who was out with a concussion, but the duo of Meeks and Hicks took care of the frontcourt production, with Hicks hitting the 20-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

UNC has now won five straight since its loss at Georgia Tech in its ACC opener.

Next up for the Tar Heels is a trip to Boston College on Saturday.

