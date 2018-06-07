SPORTS

UNC in deep vs. Stetson pitchers

The Tar Heels will face some elite pitching when they host Stetson. (WTVD)

When it comes to name recognition, there's no competition between North Carolina and Stetson. The odds are you're reading this right now and have no idea what Stetson's mascot is (Hatters) and where the school is located (Deland, FL).

I guarantee you the Diamond Heels know plenty about their opposition though, starting with ace Logan Gilbert.

Gilbert was just picked 14th overall in the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners. It's easy to see why -- Gilbert goes 6'6 and 225 pounds and throws fire to the tune of 97 mph.

His stats this year? Scary. 11-1 in 15 starts with a nation-leading 157 strikeouts against just 23 walks in 107 innings.
He blew away Oklahoma State last Saturday to the tune of 14 strikeouts in 7 innings in a 10-3 win.

Of course Gilbert has his hands full with the UNC bats. They're fresh off a school record 19 run performance last Sunday vs Houston.

Game 1 is Friday at 11am. Cooper Criswell, who was drafted in the 13th round by the Angels, starts for the Heels.
