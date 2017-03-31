UNC TAR HEELS

UNC is used to Final Four pressure- can Oregon keep up?

Phoenix prepares for Final Four weekend (ABC11/Heather Waliga)

By
PHOENIX, Arizona (WTVD) --
Nobody has been to more Final Fours than UNC - a trip here to Phoenix makes it an even 20!

The Tar Heels may be the most frequent Final Four visitor, but Oregon (like Colonel Sanders) is the original. The Ducks played in the first championship game in 1939. They beat Ohio State in that game.

And 78 years later...

Oregon players celebrate with coach Dana Altman after a Midwest Regional final against Kansas in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2017.


The Ducks are very talented. When the season began, Oregon was ranked ahead of Carolina.

Then, they promptly lost two of their first four games. Star Dillon Brooks was hurt during that stretch. Months later, Chris Boucher went down injured for the season.

Yet, they've overcome the hardship to earn Midwest regional hardware.

The Heels must match the effort of Jordan Bell. The junior shot-blocking specialist grew up a Carolina fan, and he's playing as well as anyone this side of Luke Maye. Bell nearly had a triple-double in the Ducks' win over Kansas.
Kennedy Meeks and company will have to body him up every trip.

Like seemingly every college hoop game these days, it could come down to threes. Given the cavernous setting inside University of Phoenix stadium, that could be advantageous to UNC who relies more on offensive rebounding to score. There's going to be a lot of rebounding. Still should be a great game!!

Be sure to tune in TONIGHT for the ABC11 special Chasing a Championship at 7:30 p.m.
Related Topics:
sportsUNC Tar Heelsfinal fourNCAAmarch madnessArizona
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
UNC TAR HEELS
Williams unsure how much Berry will be able to practice
Ex-LSU QB Brandon Harris transferring to North Carolina
Christian Laettner praises Luke Maye, trolls Kentucky
Carolina advances to NCAA Tournament Final Four
More UNC Tar Heels
SPORTS
With HB2 repeal, NCAA to hold off decision on NC return
ACC will make more than $100 million off schools' NCAA tourney runs over past 3 years
UNC assistant C.B. McGrath to be next head coach at UNC Wilmington
Vote: Pick the Final Four's best player, coach and national champion
More Sports
Top Stories
HS track coach charged with having sex with student
Overturned FedEx tractor trailer blocks part of I-40
Stormy Friday: Threats of wind, hail, isolated tornado
Residents return home after downtown Raleigh fire
Man facing arson charges in Raleigh apartment fire
Woman hit and killed by car in Durham
Man dives into pool filled with alligators
Show More
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty to murder charges
With HB2 repeal, NCAA to hold off decision on NC return
Fayetteville Uber driver suffers brain damage in beating
NC officer demoted after telling man not to record video
Man shot in Raleigh, police searching for gunman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos