UNC's Tony Bradley set to reveal NBA draft decision

UNC's Tony Bradley continues to test the NBA waters.

By
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WTVD) --
Tony Bradley says he's already made up his mind about whether or not he'll stay in the NBA draft or return to North Carolina for his sophomore season.

Bradley told reporters at his workout with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday that he'll make that decision public on Wednesday.

NBA teams that he's auditioned for have told him he's likely a late first-round pick.

Bradley had said earlier in the draft process that any first round indications would likely push him pro. His comments Tuesday seem to cement that notion.

Bottom line - don't expect him back in Tar Heel blue next year.

UNC's Tony Bradley had a season high 14 points in just 18 minutes of action in a Nov. 21 win against Chaminade.



It's definitely a hit for Roy Williams as Bradley would've been the featured post man next year. Roy's offense is famously post- and point-guard friendly, but in the absence of an established big man, the Heels will likely be much more perimeter oriented in 2017-18.

Bradley averaged 7 points and 5 boards a game in limited minutes last year, numbers that likely would've doubled next season.

Check out the video and hear what he had to say Tuesday.

