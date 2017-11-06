SPORTS

UNC's Fedora: Bye week means tackle wife's honey-do list

UNC's Larry Fedora admits even head coaches have honey-do lists on their bye weeks.

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
If UNC head coach Larry Fedora planned to watch a little football on his bye week, he knew he'd better tackle his wife's honey-do list first.

That meant trimming some shrubs, fixing a toilet.

"There were about five or six things on her list that I had to take care of before I could watch football," Fedora said with the straightest of faces.

If the bye week was a good opportunity for Fedora home improvements, it was also a chance for players to heal bumps and bruises and regroup for the games left to play.

For fans, it meant at least for one weekend, there would be no stinging defeat for a team sitting at 1-8 and losers of six consecutive games.

With the toilet flushing properly, Fedora and the Tar Heels can turn their attention to Thursday night, when they'll travel to Pittsburgh to face the 4-5 Panthers in a tough but winnable game.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
