California high school football team goes viral after patriotic entrance at homecoming game

A video of a California high school football team making a patriotic entrance to their homecoming game has gone viral.

RIDGECREST, California (WTVD) --
A video of a California high school football team making a patriotic entrance at their homecoming game has gone viral.

On Friday, the pre-game walkout by the Sherman E Burroughs High School football team consisted of each player carrying an American flag onto the field while Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA played in the background.

California native Tina Marie recorded the moment of American pride and shared it to her Facebook account saying, "Homecoming At Burroughs High School. You will tear up... GOD BLESS THE USA ..."



And Marie was right, many Facebook users took to her comments and private messages to tell her how sweet they thought her video was and how it made them tear up.

Since the video's posting, it's been shared over 1 million times.

It was an even greater victory for the team, as they went on to defeat Oaks Hill High School 20-17.

RELATED: Triangle schools say it's OK to 'take a knee'

Storyful contributed to this post.
