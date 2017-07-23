SPORTS

VIRAL VIDEO: NC State football player squats 700 lbs

Defensive lineman, Kentavius Street, squats 700 pounds. (Credit: Dantonio Burnette/Twitter)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
While NC State football players were training in the weight room on Thursday, one player took things to the next level.

Several players and coach, Dantonio Burnette, are calling Kentavius Street a "monster" for squatting 700 lbs!


And if that isn't enough, the 6-foot-2, 283-pound defensive lineman can also run a 4.58 40-Yard Dash and jump a 40-inch Vertical!

The senior is looking to have a huge breakout season for the Pack, so we'll just have to see how this season plays out.

Kentavius said he's grateful to those who support him, especially his coach.

After his big lift, he wrote a touching tweet for his Burnette saying, "Appreciate it coach wouldn't be the man nor athlete I am today without ya."

