VIRAL VIDEO: NC State football player squats 700 lbs

RALEIGH (WTVD) --While NC State football players were training in the weight room on Thursday, one player took things to the next level.
Several players and coach, Dantonio Burnette, are calling Kentavius Street a "monster" for squatting 700 lbs!
Yeah, that's just 700 lbs. #monster— NC State Football (@PackFootball) July 20, 2017
@IronWolfpack @SupaStreet35
🐺🐺🏈 #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/GfHy3KiEKj
And if that isn't enough, the 6-foot-2, 283-pound defensive lineman can also run a 4.58 40-Yard Dash and jump a 40-inch Vertical!
The senior is looking to have a huge breakout season for the Pack, so we'll just have to see how this season plays out.
Kentavius said he's grateful to those who support him, especially his coach.
After his big lift, he wrote a touching tweet for his Burnette saying, "Appreciate it coach wouldn't be the man nor athlete I am today without ya."
Appreciate it coach wouldn't be the man nor athlete I am today without ya ✊🏾✊🏾 https://t.co/cgFbINQHzw— Kentavius Street (@SupaStreet35) July 21, 2017