Wake County twins, 12, striking figure-skating gold

Just 12 years old, the twin sisters are winning acclaim in their first year of competition.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Anybody with brothers or sisters or both can attest to the reality of sibling rivalry.

The flipside of that is sibling support. Both those dynamics are in play on the ice for two very talented and twirling twins.

Jada Whitfield Briggs and Kendall Whitfield Briggs recently struck gold at the US Figure Skating South Atlantic Regional Championships.

It's a remarkable feat considering the 12-year-olds are in their first year of competition.

ABC11's Joe Mazur caught up with the twins in Cary. Watch the video to hear from the twins and their big sister, who is also - you guessed it - a figure skater.

