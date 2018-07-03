WATCH: Marvin Bagley's impressive debut in Sacramento

They don't make very many basketball players like Marvin Bagley III. We saw that in the way he dominated last year at Duke and it was on display in his professional debut last night in Sacramento.
Marvin helped the Kings to a 98-83 win over the Lakers summer league team, chipping in 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Among his six baskets - a vicious dunk in traffic early in the game.
Bagley's not the only local on the Kings roster. Fellow Dukie Harry Giles III also made his debut after missing all of last year because of injury. He scored 13 points. Former Tar Heel Justin Jackson, the Kings first round pick last year, added five points.
Watch the video for every basket scored by all three of them.
A couple of other names familiar to Triangle fans - former UNC guard Joel Berry II (Lakers) and NC State guard Allerik Freeman (Kings) did not see action.
