Wish granted! Cancer patient attends Duke vs. UNC game

A young woman diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer got one of her biggest wishes granted Thursday night.Former BYU basketball player Melanie Day had always wanted to see a Duke vs. Carolina game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.Her coach at BYU wrote Duke's Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski a letter requesting a pair of tickets to the game. It was a long shot, but Duke granted his appeal.Melanie's played basketball for UCLA and BYU, and has been a loyal Duke fan since junior high school. So, scoring tickets to the rivalry was a big win for her.Thursday night, ABC11 caught up with Melanie as her dreams became reality.Melanie started her day at Duke by handing out Krispy Kreme donuts to the Cameron Crazies.She was then personally escorted into the stadium before anyone else."This is way more than I expected," Melanie said. "I never expected to come to this game. Taking in the K-ville. This is just amazing.