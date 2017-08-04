Wolfpack fans, get game-ready in sports-themed RV

Football season is right around the corner! Any @PackAthletics fans want to enjoy the season in this pimped-out ride!? #NCState #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Hv4fDghxy6 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) August 4, 2017

Is it football season yet? North Carolina State Wolfpack fan Royal Soward is selling his 1977 Freightliner RV decked-out in all things NC State for $10,500.Sharon Soward said her and her husband are ready to sell the RV, hopefully to another NC State fan who will enjoy future games in it.The Sowards said the RV used to be an LSU Tigers party bus and after the purchase converted it to an NC State theme. The flooring on the inside of the vehicle is from the floor of a Baton Rouge hospital."I've already gotten two offers," Royal Soward told ABC11. "One from a fan in Greensboro, and one in Ahoskie."This Wolfpack ride comes complete with red pleather seating, a bed, plenty of room for TVs, a refrigerator, a sink, and even a bathroom."At the games, some students will ask me to use the restroom on board," said Sharon Soward. "They don't want to use the Porta John because the lines are long."Before the sale, the Sowards will make minor repairs to the RV. "We've added certain pieces to the RV year after year," Royal Soward said.What about the mileage? This diesel-guzzler gets a whopping four miles to the gallon!If interested, you can contact Royal Soward at R.Soward.Jr@att.net.