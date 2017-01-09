  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
SPORTS

Women's professional soccer coming to Wake County

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Football Club announced Monday that a women's professional soccer team is coming to Wake County for the 2017 season. Officials said they acquired the rights to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) 2016 Champion Western New York Flash. The team will be renamed North Carolina Courage and will play at WakeMed Soccer Park.

"We are excited to be able to bring the highest level of professional women's soccer back to the Triangle," said North Carolina Football Club Owner, Steve Malik.

In December, Malik announced his plans to rename the Carolina Railhawks, build a new stadium, and acquire a women's team.

Read more about North Carolina Football Club here.

Malik and other officials said the success of local college teams in the Triangle makes the area a prime location for a women's team.
Team officials and Gov. Cooper spoke Monday

