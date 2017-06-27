Zamir White picks UGA over UNC

SPORTS

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It was close but no cigar for Larry Fedora Tuesday as UNC came up short in the race to land the nation's top running back, Zamir White of Scotland County.

White chose Georgia, following in the footsteps former NC prep greats Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall down between the hedges.

The sense among those who followed White's recruitment closely was that Georgia was always the favorite, but that UNC had significantly closed the gap in recent weeks. Alas there's no second place ribbon in recruiting, you get them or you don't.

In a state chock full of colleges, beating out your in-state rivals for local recruits is tough enough. In North Carolina - invading forces from the SEC make the competition even more cutthroat. Despite today's miss, Both Larry Fedora and Dave Doeren have had plenty of success recruiting bigtime local backs in recent years. The likes of Elijah Hood, TJ Logan, Nyheim Hines, Reggie Gallaspy all did or will do big things before they're done.
