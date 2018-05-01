Spring Lake business owner shot dead at his mailbox, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Spring Lake police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 62-year-old business owner dead Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Mont Drive in front of Worthy Brothers Towing.

When they arrived, they found 62-year-old Winfred Alfonza Worthy unconscious lying near the road.

Medics arrived and administered CPR but Worthy never regained consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spring Lake Police Chief Troy McDuffie told ABC11 that Worthy walked outside his home to get his mail and was shot multiple times.

McDuffie said police believe Worthy was targeted.

Witnesses said a blue/green in color older model Lincoln Continental left the scene after the shooting. Two men were in the car.

Spring Lake police are requesting the public's assistance and asking anyone with information to contact Spring Lake detectives at (910) 436-0350 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
