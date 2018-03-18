St. Augustine University student injured in South Carolina shooting

(Shutterstock)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTVD) --
A 23-year-old who attends St. Augustine University was among those injured after shots were fired in an area known for nightlife in Columbia, South Carolina, police say.

Local media report the shooting occurred about 2 a.m. Sunday in Five Points.

The three male victims, all in their early 20s, were being treated at hospitals.

Two victims were listed in critical condition late Sunday morning, including Howard Boone Jr. from Raleigh. The third victim was listed in stable condition.

According to a statement from St Augustine University, Howard Boone Jr. is a criminal justice major and "was visiting the area with friends and was an innocent victim."

"The University continues to pray for Mr. Boone and his family," said Saint Augustine's University president, Dr. Everett B. Ward. "Mr. Boone is a model student and well respected among his peers."

The annual St. Pat's in Five Points event was held Saturday in the area that's located near the University of South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationSouth CarolinaRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deputies investigate after body found in Wake County
More Snow? Seriously?
Police: Naked man pulled from Little River in Spring Lake
FIU to hold moment of silence honoring bridge collapse victims
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
18-year-old college student confirmed as among victims of Florida bridge collapse
'The president is not going to fire him,' says Senate Republican of Mueller
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Show More
Wake Co. teens prepare for national rally against gun violence
Wilson man charged with murder in fatal stabbing
More than 40 percent of North Carolinians not born here
Duke rolls into Sweet 16 with 87-62 romp over Rhode Island
St. Patrick's Day Parade draws thousands to downtown Raleigh
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
More Photos