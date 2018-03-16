DOWNTOWN RALEIGH FIRE

Still rebuilding: Investigators still looking for a cause 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire

One year after a massive fire broke out in downtown Raleigh, damaging several buildings, fire crews are still puzzled as to what caused it. (Credit: Eric Debrah & ABC11)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Friday marked one year since a massive fire in downtown Raleigh caused $50 million in damage and forced the evacuation of more than 100 people.

Three hundred sixty-five days later, and investigators still haven't been able to pinpoint an official cause of the fire, which destroyed an apartment building under construction at the site of the Metropolitan Apartments on West Jones Street.

Dozens of buildings were damaged by the flames, smoke, and water sprayed to douse the flames.

While much time has passed, many buildings aren't seeing much progress.




The Quorum Center condos across the street still have boarded up windows while the high rise is being fixed up.

Some surrounding businesses struggled for months to rebuild.

Crews did not comment on a new completion date for the building.
