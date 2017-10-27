Students hurt in Johnston County school bus crash

There are 15 reported injuries after a school bus crash in Johnston County.It happened at the intersection of NC96 and Godwin Lake Road southeast of Benson.The bus was dropping off students from the Meadow School.There were 46 students on board at the time of the crash. Johnston County school officials said 12 students reported injuries and seven of those were taken to the hospital to be checked out.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed a Ford Mustang convertible was involved. It had heavy front-end damage.The cause of the crash is under investigation.