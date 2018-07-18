Surveillance photos released of man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham

Police are searching for the person who shot a bank teller during a robbery in Durham Wednesday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
It happened at the SunTrust Bank off Highway 55 and Highway 54 around 2:45 p.m.

Durham police released surveillance photos from the robbery.



Officials said an employee was shot in the arm and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are looking for the person responsible.

SunTrust bank released this statement:

"Our primary focus and priority is on our teammate and the others in the branch. We will be working with law enforcement on the matter."
