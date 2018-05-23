Suspect arrested in chase, crash that left state trooper dead in Yadkin County

EMBED </>More Videos

The man sought in a pursuit and crash that killed a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested. (WTVD)

YADKIN COUNTY (WTVD) --
The man sought in a pursuit and crash that killed a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested.

After an extensive search, officials announced Dakota Whitt had been arrested around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He was transported to the Wilkes County Detention Center in Wilkesboro.

Whitt will be charged with murder, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked license.

The incident happened Monday on I-77 southbound near NC-67.

Officials said 24-year-old Samuel N. Bullard, of Wilkes County, died during the pursuit which started with a license check.

EMBED More News Videos

State trooper killed in overnight chase in Yadkin County



Troopers said the incident happened 10:53 p.m. when a black BMW passed through a license checkpoint; a pursuit and collision followed. Bullard died at the scene.

Suspect sought in chase/crash that left state trooper dead in Yadkin County
A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper is dead following a pursuit in Yadkin County.


Authorities eventually found the BMW along with the registered owner, identified as Cheyenne Harrison.

The driver was identified as Whitt, 22, of Elkin.

Sgt. Chris Knox with the NCSHP said Bullard was a three-year veteran assigned to Surry County.

WGHP contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
state troopersman killednorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Startling details raise questions about Durham developer's death
Player who nearly died reunites with first responders in Raleigh
Raleigh students prepare for school safety summit; lawmakers battle over gun bill
Fayetteville woman accused of unwanted sexual advances on cable guy
Suspect sought in chase/crash that left state trooper dead in Yadkin County
850 bags of heroin seized in Edgecombe County traffic stop
Coast Guard searching for NC man who disappeared from Carnival cruise ship
Pregnant Fort Bragg veteran stabbed 30 times in New York
Show More
Troubleshooter: Where's my paycheck?
Crabtree Valley Mall faces another flood cleanup
Pedestrian hit, killed on NC 540 in Wake County identified
Attorney behind race-fueled restaurant rant issues apology
Fort Bragg's 18th Airborne Corps Headquarters to deploy to Iraq in the Fall
More News